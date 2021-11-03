SLO Co Covid Update 11.03.2021

The county health department reports six more deaths and 117 cases in the past 4 days. The health officer does not describe the health condition of those who died, but gives their ages. Dr. Borenstein says one person was between 50-64. Three were 65-84. And the other was older than 85.

25 people are currently being treated in local hospitals for coronavirus. Six are in intensive care.

In Paso Robles, the covid testing and vaccine site relocates to the Paso Robles train station.

For more information go to recoverslo.org.