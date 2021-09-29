SLO Co Covid Update 9.29.2021

In her weekly report on covid in San Luis Obispo county, county health officer Penny Borenstein says there were no deaths over the past week. That’s after 40 people with coronavirus died over the previous months.

Currently 31 county residents are hospitalized with covid-19. Only four are in intensive care units.

Over the past 18 months, 324 people with coronavirus died in San Luis Obispo county.

The health department does not say what other health issues these people suffered from.

When they provided the average age of those who died, it was averaging over the age of 85.

Meanwhile, a federal judge rules that all correctional officers and staff entering California prisons must be vaccinated. The order covers all 34 prisons in California. It does allow, however, religious and medical exemptions.