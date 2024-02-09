SLO County Rainfall Totals 02.09.2024

How much rain did we get during the first week of February?

The national weather service’s data show the county received between 1.47 inches in the Carrizo Plain to more than 5 inches at Rocky Butte in the mountains northeast of Cambria.

Here are the latest 7-day rainfall totals through Thursday morning, according to the weather service:

Lake Nacimiento: 4.77 inches

Santa Margarita lake: 3.9 inches

Atascadero: 2.16 inches

Templeton: 2.09 inches

Cambria: 1.99 inches

San Luis obispo: 1.97 inches

Paso Robles: 1.8 inches