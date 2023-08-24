SLO County Releases 2022 Annual Crop Report 8.23.2023

Production statistics for the local agricultural industry have been announced by the county department of agriculture.

For its second consecutive year, San Luis Obispo county has set a record-high total value, reaching $1,084,322,000. For the fourth consecutive year, strawberries remain the county’s top valued crop, and wine grapes stay in second place.

The two crops alone account for nearly half of the county’s overall crop value. Despite this, the fruit and nut sector fell in value in 2022, with strawberries and wine grapes falling 13% and 7% in value. Avocados in particular fell by 42% due to drought and unfavorable growing conditions. The animal sector increased by 12%, and field crops saw a 35% increase.

The full crop report can be found on the county’s website.