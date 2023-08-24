SLO Police Asking For Help in Identifying Masked Prowler 8.23.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department announced yesterday that it’s seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a masked prowler.

The suspect has been active in the neighborhoods off Grand avenue. Two surveillance videos have come from the 0 block of Hathway and 1700 block of McCollum.

The incidents occurred on August 5th and 16th between the hours of 4 am and 5 am. The prowler fled from both properties, and no items stolen or injuries have been reported by the San Luis Obispo police department.

A photograph of the prowler is currently available on the San Luis Obispo police department’s Twitter page.