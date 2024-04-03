SLO County Sheriff’s Office Holding Awards Ceremony 04.03.2024

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office will be holding its awards ceremony this morning at 10 at the Sheriff’s Honor Farm, 880 Oklahoma avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Awards at this ceremony include lifesaving medals and distinguished service awards. Lifesaving medals are awarded to deputies who rescue inmates at the jail that attempt to commit suicide, and the distinguished service medal is awarded to deupties involved in an incident in Avila Beach, where a suspect was holding three people hostage.

Deputies were able to make an entry into the room, free the hostages, and arrest the suspect with no injuries to the hostages.