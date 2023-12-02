SLO Downtown Holiday Parade Tonight 12.01.2023

The 47th annual downtown San Luis Obispo holiday parade is set to take place tonight starting at 7 pm.

This year’s theme is “Out of This World,” and includes nearly 90 decorated floats, marching bands, vehicles, dancers, and much more.

Roads in San Luis Obispo’s downtown area near Higuera and Monterey street will be closed from 4 to 11 pm for the parade.

Parking will be free for both on-street and in structures from 6 to 9 pm tonight, though the city highly encourages car-pooling, walking, or riding bicycles.