SLO Man Convicted of Child Molestation by SLO Co Jury 12.21.2023

A San Luis Obispo county jury found 43-year-old Edgar Guevara guilty of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four separate child victims.

A release by the district attorney’s office says the crimes took place between 2004 and 2022 in San Luis Obispo, and involved four separate victims under the age of 14.

Deputy district attorney Danielle Baker said Guevara used manipulation, force, and fear to sexually assault four children for years. The release also says he has been convicted of criminal threats in 2001, a strike under California’s three strike law.

Guevara is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23rd, and faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.