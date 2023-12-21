SLO Synagogue Received Bomb Threat 12.21.2023

Over 400 synagogues across the United States received bomb threats this past weekend.

The San Luis Obispo synagogue was one such facility to receive a threat. The bomb threats were reported to be hoaxes, and the anti-defamation league says the threats were believed to be made by one person or a group of individuals.

Tobin Johnson, president of the San Luis Obispo county NAACP released a statement on social media that extends sympathy to congregation Beth David, and reaffirms their solidarity in standing with members of the Jewish community to condemn these acts of terrorism.