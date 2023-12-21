SLO PD Arrest Man For DV, Find Evidence of Child Porn 12.21.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department released a statement of an arrest made for child pornography yesterday afternoon.

The release says that on November 11th, they responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex at the 1300 block of Osos street. 25-year-old Shahda Atieea was arrested for felony domestic violence involving a female inside of his apartment and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

The investigation led to the discovery that Atieea recorded himself and the victim on his cellphone engaging in sexual activity without her knowledge. Police obtained a search warrant for the phone, and an examination led to the discovery of several hundred videos of child pornography.

Atieea was arrested again on December 14th for possession of child pornography, and is currently being held at the county jail with a bail of $150,000.