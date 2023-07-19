SLO Pauses All-Electric Building Ordinance 07.19.2023

The city of San Luis Obispo has paused its all-electric ordinance.

At the start of 2023, the city had previously mandated that all new buildings in San Luis Obispo should be all-electric, with the goal of countywide carbon neutrality by 2035. The city has halted its ordinance ban due to an April ruling by a three-judge panel of the ninth circuit court of appeals. The court overturned the ban on natural gas for new construction in Berkeley, California, after restaurant owners sued the city and argued that Berkeley bypassed the federal energy policy and conservation act. The city of Berkeley has appealed the ruling, and the case remains unresolved.

The city of San Luis Obispo has since paused its ordinance, saying that property owners and developers may submit applications for mixed-fuel buildings until a final court decision is made. However, building plans may have to be modified if the previous ruling is overturned from the city of Berkeley’s appeal.