SLO PD Release St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Recap 03.20.2024

The San Luis Obispo police department has released a recap for its enforcement activities during the third weekend of the St. Patrick’s Day safety enhancement zone.

Despite the holiday falling on this past weekend, the police department had begun its enhanced enforcement earlier in the month.

According to the police department, more than 160 citations were issued during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this past weekend. These include 99 open container citations, 24 citations for a minor in possession of alcohol, 9 public urination citations, 5 drunk in public citations, and more. Arrest and citation records have been provided to Cal Poly’s office of student affairs and the office of student rights and responsibilities.

Furthermore, during last night’s San Luis Obispo city council meeting, police chief Rick Scott said that the strategy going forward for St. Patrick’s Day should be prevention and not containment.