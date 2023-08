The Pioneer Day Old Timer’s Barbecue will return this Sunday, August 27th at San Miguel community park, at 1325 K street.

The fundraiser is hosted by the San Miguel Lion’s Club. Tickets are 15 dollars each, covering a meal that includes half a chicken, beans, salad, french bread, dessert, and soda. Attendees that are 80 years and above eat for free.

The barbecue will begin at noon and conclude at around 2 pm, or until food supply is exhausted. Tickets can be purchased directly at the venue.