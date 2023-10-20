SLO Supervisors Approve Funds For Storm Repairs 10.20.2023

During its meeting earlier this week, the county board of supervisors unanimously approved additional funds for the county parks & recreation department.

About 1.3 million dollars were approved to further assist in repairing damaged parks, with a total of 16 across the county damaged by the winter storms.

Parks director Tanya Richardson also said that they expect to apply to FEMA for reimbursement for all of the costs spent so far on park repairs, expecting about a 66% reimbursement from FEMA.

A temporary employee to manage their application for FEMA reimbursement will be hired.