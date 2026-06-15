Sound Off – Mon 06/15/2026 – Kids From Brookside Academy

Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. Sound Off guest(s): *Kids from Brookside Academy. https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/MONSO06152026.mp3 Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Virginia Peterson Students Refresh Campus Mural in Honor of America’s 250th – 06.15.2026NextNext post:Free Talk California 06.15.2026Related postsProtecting What Matters 06.16.2026June 16, 2026The Morning Exchange – Tue 06/16/2026June 16, 2026Free Talk California 06.15.2026June 16, 2026The Morning Exchange – Mon 06/15/2026June 15, 2026Gear Head Radio w/Jimmy Purdy from Shift’N Gears 06.13.2026June 15, 2026Open Mic Friday – 06/12/2026June 12, 2026