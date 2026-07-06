Sound Off – Mon 07/06/2026 – Tommy Harris

Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. Sound Off guest(s): *Tommy Harris, Mid-State Fair. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Vegetation Fire Scorches 13 Acres in San Luis Obispo County 07.06.2026Related postsThe Morning Exchange – Mon 07/06/2026July 6, 2026The Morning Exchange – Fri 07/03/2026July 3, 2026Sound Off – Thu 07/02/2026 – JulesJuly 3, 2026Open Mic Friday – 07/03/2026July 2, 2026The Morning Exchange – Thu 07/02/2026July 2, 2026Sound Off – Wed 07/01/2026 – Chuck Bell, Julie Tacker & Linda GeorgeJuly 1, 2026