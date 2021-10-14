Sound Off – Thu 10/14/2021 – Steve Frank, Rebecca Friedricks & Timothy Snowball

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News & Views. For more information about Steve Frank go to: https://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/

*Retired public school teacher and student/parent advocate Rebecca Friedricks.

*Timothy Snowball of the Freedom Foundation about the breaking news of charges against the head of the SEIU union in California. For more information go to: freedomfoundation.com.