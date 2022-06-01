Sound Off – Wed 06/01/2022 – Richard Battle, Tony Lyons & Kelly Speck

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Texas author and businessman, Richard Battle.

*CEO of Skyhorse Publishing, Tony Lyons.

*Mother of a special needs child and author, Kelly Speck. For more information go to her website: https://hopeintheheartache.com/.