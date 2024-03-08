Special Paso School Board Meeting For Superintendent Interviews 03.07.2024

03-08-24 Short Agenda Engish and Spanish

The Paso Robles school board will be holding a special meeting tomorrow at 8 in the morning.

The meeting is to conduct interviews for the new superintendent. The school board unanimously agreed to interview four candidates during a special meeting on February 15th.

The interviews will take place during closed session, but an opportunity for public comment will be provided prior to the board entering its closed session.

The meeting will be held at Oxford Suites, 800 4th Street.