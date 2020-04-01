State Schools Superintendent Statement 4.01.2020

The state superintendent of public instruction out with a statement on this school year. He says, “Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year.”

From what we know right now, our schools will be closed longer than we originally thought, and it will be best if our schools are prepared for that extension, by having their distance learning models prepared to go until the end of the school year.

State superintendent Tony Thurmond will make further details available at a news conference today at 3:30.