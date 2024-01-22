Supervisors Meeting Tomorrow Fees Schedule Update 01.22.2024

The county board of supervisors will be introducing an ordinance to amend the planning and building fees in the county’s fee schedule this fiscal year.

The introduction will take place during tomorrow’s board of supervisors meeting, and will schedule a hearing for February 6, 2024. The board of supervisors directed staff to remove the proposed fee schedule changes for the planning and building department for fiscal year 2024 – 25, and schedule a hearing item for separate approval and discussion related to the initial study deposit fee, 30% consultant contract management fee, and technology fee.

If introduced, the scheduled hearing on February 6th will provide an opportunity for the public and board to discuss the fee amount changes, cost recovery, and how they are calculated.