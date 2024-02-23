Suspects Arrested on Highway 101 in Atascadero 02.23.2024

On Thursday afternoon, February 22nd, the Paso Robles Police Department notified the Atascadero Police Department (APD) that three subjects associated with a red Mercedes had stolen alcohol from a business in Paso Robles.

According to a Press release, Paso Police believed the red Mercedes was involved in other thefts within their city and requested allied agencies be on the lookout. Shortly after receiving the information from Paso PD, the APD dispatch center received a 911 call from Smart & Final in Atascadero. Stating that suspects had just stolen alcohol from the store and were leaving in a red vehicle. The dispatcher broadcast the information and a patrol unit in the area immediately located the red Mercedes.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on northbound US 101 near the San Anselmo onramp. A portion of the freeway was closed while the stop was conducted. The three occupants were detained at the scene while APD officers conducted an investigation into the theft at Smart & Final. The suspects were positively identified by store employees and a large amount of alcohol was recovered from the vehicle. Paso Robles Police Officers responded to the scene and placed the suspects under arrest.

The Atascadero Police Department will file additional criminal charges with the District Attorney’s Office once their investigation is complete.