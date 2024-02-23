Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park Lineup Announced 02.23.2024

Press Release Band Announcements.022224

The Templeton Community Services District has announced its lineup for this year’s summer concerts in the park.

Ten bands have been selected, and feature a wide range of music genres including rock, country, blues, classics, funk, pop, swing, and R&B. The full list can be viewed at: templetoncsd.org.

The summer concert series for Templeton will be Wednesday evenings, starting June 12th, and ending August 21st. Sit back, relax, and enjoy free musical entertainment from 6 to 8 pm at the Templeton park. The Templeton CSD also says that sponsors are still needed to offset the thirty thousand dollar cost of the program. If any sponsors are interested, contact them at (805) 434-4909.

June 12: The Rockin’ Bs Band (Country, Rock and More)

June 19: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock and Country)

June 26: The Molly Ringwald Project (80s Rock, Pop, and Dance)

July 3: Talie & The Troublemakers (Eclectic Dance, Rock, and Pop)

July 10: The Vibe Setters (Soulful Funk)

July 17: Josh Rosenblum Band (Funky Pop/Rock with roots in Jazz/Blues)

July 31: Death and Taxes Swing Band (Big Band Swing)

August 7: ghost/monster (Hits from all the Eras)

August 14: Big Wheel Cobra (Classic/Modern Rock)

August 21: Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band (Country & Old Time Rock N Roll