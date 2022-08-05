Talent Show in Atascadero Tonight 08.05.2022

The North County Has Talent.

A big event tonight in Atascadero showcasing the communities talent.

Karen McNamara of the Printery Foundation tells KPRL, “The North County Has Talent” is at six tonight outdoors at the Printery. Admission is $10 a person.

It’s a fund-raiser for the Printery Foundation, which is working to restore the 100-year-old Printery building. When it’s finally restored, it will be an excellent venue for performing arts.

The interior of the elegant building is from another era….