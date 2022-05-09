Taliban Restrictions in Afghanistan 05.09.2022

Things getting back to normal in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear all-covering clothing in public, and threatened to punish their male relatives in cases of noncompliance. The decree was issued Saturday.

It evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous hardline rule between 1996 and 2001. Now those rules are back, after president Joe Biden gave Afghanistan back to the Taliban.

The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise. They are opting to appease their hardline base at the expense of further alienating the international community.

That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

So far, no comment from the Biden administration or the Women’s Rights Coalition in the United States.