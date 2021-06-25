Tax Rebate For Californians 6.25.2021

If you earned fewer than $75 thousand dollars last year, you may receive a tax rebate from the state that’s worth hundreds of dollars.

That check will be sent out after the new state budget is approved. Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators are still working out details for the fiscal year that begins July 1st. But they’ve already agreed on those cash rebates.

Millions of Californians will receive the $600 payments. Some families with dependents will qualify for an additional $500. So, those families, regardless of immigration status, may receive $1,100.