Templeton Area Advisory Group Meeting 07.17.2023

The Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) will be meeting this week on Thursday, July 20th, at 6:30 in the evening.

Part of the meeting’s agenda is a revision to a previously proposed gas station service facility fronting Las Tablas road between Bennet way and Duncan road. The East Bennet Village as it was called included a quick service restaurant with a drive-through, a car-wash drive-through facility, and a 3200 square-foot convenience store. The plan has been revised to exclude the car-wash and restaurant. The revised project consists of a 5200 square-foot convenience store, a gas station with eight fuel pumps, underground fuel storage, and nine electric vehicle charging stations.

The TAAG meeting will be held in-person at the Templeton Community Service District board room, at 206 Fifth street in Templeton. The meeting is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend the meeting for additional information concerning this project.