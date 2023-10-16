Templeton CSD Discussing Impact Fees Increase 10.16.2023

The Templeton Community Services District will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting tomorrow.

The agenda item for the public hearing proposes a 2.4% increase in impact fees. The CSD board has previously approved adjustments to impact fees since 2019, and are based on the construction cost index, which has increased by 2.4% as of October 2023.

Because the Templeton CSD amended the impact fees for fire earlier this year, water, wastewater, and parks and recreation will be the only impact fees considered for an increase.

If the board moves to adopt the new impact fees, they will take effect January 1, 2024.