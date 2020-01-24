Templeton CSD Study Session 1.24.2020

The Templeton Community Services District will hold a study session on the pros and cons of becoming incorporated. They’ll also look at other possible options for the community. That will be held from Tuesday, February 4th at Templeton Community Services District’s board meeting room.

David Church of the local agency formation commission will be on hand to discuss the options. Contact the Templeton CSD for more information on that study session coming up Tuesday evening from 6-7 February 4th in Templeton.