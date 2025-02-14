Thousands of Gallons of Sewage Spills Into Pismo Creek 2.14.2025

sewage-spill-in-san-luis-creek

The county public health department announced that approximately 50,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was released into the San Luis Creek.

The nearest beach access point from the San Luis Creek is Avila Beach; the public health department advises beach goers to avoid contacting ocean water near this part of Avila Beach.

Advisories have been issued up and down the coast of the Avila Beach pier.

The public health department also advises the public once more to avoid ocean water altogether following a significant rainstorm.

The runoff from these storms can have high levels of bacteria and viruses.