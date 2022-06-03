Vandalism at Lewis Middle School 06.03.2022

Vandals damaged classrooms and other parts of the Daniel Lewis middle school this morning.

School officials called Paso Robles police at 6:15 this morning. Walls were tagged. Paper posters set on fire on exterior walls. And another fire started some some debris outside one room.

Superintendent Curt Dubost says two classrooms will not be used because they smell of smoke, however, the school will be in session today.

Paso Robles fire and police are on the scene at Lewis middle school investigating the vandalism this morning.