West Mall in Atascadero to Become a One-Way Street 7.15.2024

As part of the El Camino Real downtown safety and parking enhancements program, the city of Atascadero announced that West Mall from Palma avenue to El Camino Real will become a one-way street.

The city says traffic circulation will compliment East Mall, which is also currently at a one-way street. The new parking layout will create 28 new angled parking spaces next to the sunken gardens while maintaining 13 parallel spaces adjacent to businesses.

The conversion will begin on Tuesday, July 16th. Signage will be posted to inform motorists of the upcoming change.