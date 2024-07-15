Wildfire Breaks Out in Eastern SLO County 7.15.2024

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out in the Carizzo Plain near the intersection of Elkhorn and Hurricane roads.

Cal Fire first estimated the Hurricane fire grew to over 20 thousand acres by Sunday morning, but after more accurate mapping, has reduced that number down to 12 thousand acres.

As of Sunday evening, the fire is sitting at 75% containment. Kern county officials say residents of the Mocal road community have been ordered to evacuate.

The Bureau of Land Management says that lightning was the cause of the fire.

No further updates are available at this time.