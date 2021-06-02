Westefx Services Hiring 6.02.2021





Today, Westefx Services is interviewing applicants for acting and special effects jobs at Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett this summer.

The actors will dress up like they were people living in a middle east village. Westefx is also looking for special effects people.

Pay is $16-20 per hour. The interviews take place today from 10 to four at the Marriott at Vine and First street in Paso Robles. The training will be from June 7th to the 23rd. They’re looking for 120 actors.

You can get more information at: [email protected] or go to: https://westefx.com/.