Who Am I Voting For – and Why? 9.03.2024

That moment when someone says, “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump.”

I simply reply, “I’m not voting for Trump.”

You see, it’s not about “WHO,” it’s all about “WHAT”:

I’m voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech. I am sick of being censored, brainwashed, and gaslighted.

I’m voting for the Second Amendment and the right to defend my life and my family’s lives.

I’m voting for the next Supreme Court Justice(s) to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

I’m voting for the continued growth of my retirement 401K and the stock market.

I’m voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and the end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts. NO MORE WARS.

I’m voting for the Electoral College and for the Republic in which we live.

I’m voting for the Police to be respected once again and to ensure Law & Order.

I’m voting for the continued appointment of Federal Judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

I’m voting for our jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced all over again to China, Mexico, and other foreign countries.

I’m voting for secure borders and LEGAL immigration.

I’m voting for the Military & the Veterans who fought for this Country to give the American people their freedoms.

I’m voting for the continued peace progress in the Middle East.

I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking.

I’m voting for Freedom of Religion.

I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not to be censored.

I’m not just voting for one person,

I’m voting for my children and grandchildren, to ensure their freedoms and a positive future for us all.

And, I’m voting for the end of the weaponization of our Justice System.

I’m voting for the future of my Country.

Think about it. I am for America First.

