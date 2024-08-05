Fatal Traffic Collision on Highway 41 Near Atascadero 8.05.2024

On Saturday evening, Atascadero police officers responded to a traffic collision on highway 41 near Old Morro road at approximately 8:34 pm.

A release by the Atascadero police department says they found a single vehicle involved in the incident. The vehicle and nearby vegetation had caught fire, which was promptly extinguished by Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

The release says the vehicle’s sole occupant died in this collision. Their identification is pending further investigation. The department says it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the cause of the collision.

Highway 41 was closed to traffic from 8:30 pm to 2 am while the investigation ensued.