The Templeton high school girls tennis team beat Paso Robles 6-3 yesterday at the Templeton Tennis Ranch. The Eagles are now 3-0 for the season. Templeton’s #1 singles Emma Zouabe won her match 6-0, 6-0.

In major league baseball yesterday;

The Dodgers beat the Mets 4-3.

The Padres over the Giants 4-3.

The Yankees beat the Angels 7-4.

Oakland over the Nationals 10-6.

Those teams play again today.