In Sports 3.09.2020

On Saturday, the Templeton Eagles beat Firebaugh 4-2 to win the Firebaugh tournament. That’s the first time an opponent has scored against the Eagles this season. Their record is now 6-0. They’ll play tomorrow afternoon at Taft.

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost Saturday to Centennial of Bakersfield, 9-4. The Bearcats drop to 4-2 for the season. They’ll host Firebaugh on Friday evening at Paso Robles high school, and Mission Prep Saturday evening at the high school. Each game starts at 6:00.

The Atascadero baseball team beat El Diamante 2-1 in Visalia on Thursday. They’ll play tomorrow afternoon at Fresno high school. The Templeton softball team lost to Morro Bay on Friday, 13-8. They’ll play Bullard in Fresno on Friday. On Saturday, Atascadero softball team shut out Ridgeview 4-0, and beat Frontier 2-0. Both games played in Bakersfield. This weekend, they’ll play in the Central high school tournament in Fresno.

In college baseball, the Cal Poly mustangs loses two out of three games to the Baylor Bears. The good news, highly-touted recruit Brooks Lee finally got in the game for Cal Poly after recovering from a hamstring injury. Yesterday, Brooks hit a double to right center to score two runs. That was his second pinch hit for the Mustangs.