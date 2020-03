Cloudy today, with a 70% chance of rain. Highs this afternoon in the mid 60’s.

Tonight, cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, mostly after midnight. Lows in the mid 40’s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. We may get one half inch of rain tomorrow, highs near 60.

The extended forecast calls for cloudy skies Wednesday, with a 40% chance of rain showers mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, then more rain Saturday and Sunday.