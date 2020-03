Mostly cloudy skies. highs near 60. Tonight, overcast with a 40% chance of showers, Lows in the upper 40’s.

Tomorrow, overcast skies a 30% chance of rain. Mostly in the morning hours cooler, highs in the upper 50’s.

The extended forecast calls for more rain Sunday through most of next week. The heaviest rainfall forecast for Sunday & Monday, four tenths Sunday, over 6 tenths on Monday.