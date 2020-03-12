March Miracle Rain Fall 3.12.2020

How much rain did you get at your place?

John Lindsey says the heaviest rainfall fell along the coast. Oceano got just under three inches of rain. Flooding occurred in Oceano as a result. Los Osos and Baywood Park got over an inch and a half.

The north county received about eight tenths of an inch in Atascadero and six tenths at the Paso Robles airport. Creston got just over six tenths of an inch. Santa Margarita three quarters of an inch. Rocky Butte, just east of Cambria received just under one inch of rain.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies today, tomorrow and Saturday. Then look for more rain arriving on Sunday. We may get rain Sunday through next Saturday. The heaviest rainfall will be Monday. We may get one half inch of rain Monday in the north county.

It may not be a March Miracle, but it’s getting wetter in the north county.