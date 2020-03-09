Other Stories This Monday 3.09.2020

Airmen are beginning to arrive at Vandenberg Air Force base to begin training for jobs in the new US Apace Force. KPRL talked yesterday with two air force enlistees who said they are among the first 100 to be assigned to Vandenberg as part of the Space Force. They did not know what training they will receive, but said they’re excited to be part of history.

Friday afternoon, a car goes airborne along Moonstone Beach in Cambria. The car ended up on the rocks along the beach. No one is clear why the vehicle went over the rocky embankment. No injuries in that accident.



Governor Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom made 1.2 million in 2018, according to their tax returns. Most of that made in wine sales. But Newsom also owns hotels and restaurants.

In Paso Robles, Joe’s Place celebrates it’s 25th anniversary over the weekend. Joe Ontiveros started the first Joe’s Place on 12th street back in 1995. That building was destroyed in the San Simeon earthquake. He now has three restaurants. One off Spring street at the south end of Paso Robles, another in Templeton, and a third at the Paso Robles airport.