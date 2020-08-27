Other Stories This Thursday 8.27.2020

The county announces another 23 coronavirus cases.

Two cases were added in Paso Robles.

Five in Templeton.

The number of deaths holds steady at 21 since they started testing in mid-March.

Of those 21 people, 15 were over the age of 85.

All had underlying health issues.

A 30-year-old Santa Maria man is charged with killing an elephant seal near San Simeon. 30-year-old Jordan Gerbich allegedly shot the female elephant seal back in September of last year. The seal was shot in the head and then dismembered. It took officials almost a year to identify the suspect.

The penalty for hunting, capturing or killing an animal covered by the marine mammals protection act is a fine over $28,000 and one year in prison.