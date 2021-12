California state parks lifts three conditions restricting access to the Oceano Dunes state vehicular recreation area, albeit – temporarily. The stay went into effect Monday, after a stipulation was filed in San Luis Obispo superior court. It means the Pier avenue vehicle entrance remains open, and cars may cross Arroyo Grande creek.

California state university faculty to get a 4% raise and a $3500 pandemic bonus. That raise to take effect immediately under the new union contract.