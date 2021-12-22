Sound Off – Wed 12/22/2021 – Dr. Carol Lieberman & Mike Brown

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Dr. Carol Lieberman, known world-wide as “America’s Psychiatrist”. For information about Dr. Lieberman, go to her website: https://terroristtherapist.com/ or https://expertwitnessforensicpsychiatrist.com/. Suicide hotline phone number: 800.273.8255.

*Mike Brown of COLAB. For more information go to: colabslo.org.