Structure Fire Destroys 2 Dental Offices in SLO 01.29.2024

The San Luis Obispo fire department released a statement of a structure fire that took place on Saturday.

The department says the fire started outside of 1250 Peach street, extending into two dental offices. Fire crews managed to knock down the blaze before it spread further, but the two dental offices were deemed to be a total loss.

The fire and police department say the cause appears to be suspicious. The departments say there were reports of multiple trash can fires on Walnut and Peach street shortly before the fire.

Anyone with footage or information is encouraged to contact the city of San Luis Obispo’s police department.